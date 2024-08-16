Vallejo summer crime spike, police staffing shortage has residents worried

Vallejo summer crime spike, police shortage have locals worried Vallejo summer crime spike, police shortage have locals worried 03:13

In Vallejo, it's been a summer of violence as residents and business owners are worried about safety, gun violence, and crime.

The city saw its homicide count reach 15 at the beginning of August. At the same time, the Vallejo Police Department is in the midst of a police staffing shortage and is currently without a permanent police chief.

Elizabeth Gomez opened Hair Day Beauty Salon after saving up for years. She's still haunted by an armed robbery, when she says someone demanded cash at gunpoint, and then pepper sprayed her.

"My eyes were so itchy. I was scared," said Gomez.

She says she called Vallejo Police who responded, after about a 20 minute wait. But a recent break-in at her home while she was inside was even more harrowing.

"The guy was crazy and in my house," said Gomez.

She ran outside and dialed 911, fearing for her life. Gomez said the wait for a police response to confront the unknown intruder took too long.

"The police never come quickly," said Gomez.

Vallejo Police says out of 137 sworn officer positions in Vallejo, only 73 are currently filled. VPD is facing a major staffing shortage like many departments across the Bay Area and country.

The agency did not respond to CBS News Bay Area's requests for on-camera interviews.

"There are gunshots every evening, there are shots," said resident Ann Truex.

She doesn't call the police when gunshots ring out, but that doesn't mean she's not fraught with fear.

"I don't feel safe. When I hear all that stuff going on I lay on my floor," said Truex.

Vallejo Police is under close scrutiny by the California Attorney General's office. In April, It reached a settlement with the Department of Justice to undertake a set of actions to promote public safety and reduce unlawful uses of force among other initiatives.

For residents like Truex, the wait for meaningful change is difficult.

"Those of us who are not aware of it are in for a really big surprise I think. I'm scared out here now," said Truex.