Vallejo police searching for person who brandished gun, prompted shelter-in-place

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Vallejo urged residents of a neighborhood Wednesday afternoon to shelter in place because of police activity.

In a social media post just after noon, the Vallejo Police Department said people in the area bordered south of Nebraska Street, west of Broadway, north of Tennessee Street, and east of Sonoma Boulevard/Highway 29 should stay indoors.

Police said they received a call around 9:45 a.m. about a person brandishing a firearm near Sutter and Illinois streets. Officers arrived and set up a perimeter, and because they were concerned about a possible armed subject barricaded in a home, they activated the emergency services unit. 

Police said the person was believed to have been barricaded in a home on the 400 block of Illinois Street. However, police searched the area and found that the person had been able to leave before they could set up a containment. 

The person who brandished a gun and the victim know each other, police said, and it appears to be an isolated incident. Vallejo police said they are still searching for the person, but that there is no threat to the community.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Carlos E. Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

