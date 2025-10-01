Missing Vallejo woman found dead home's attic, police say; arrest made

Police in Vallejo arrested a man on suspicion of murder on Tuesday after a woman reported missing over the weekend was found in the attic of a home.

On Sunday, officers reported that they received a missing person's report for 28-year-old Renia Lewis, whose whereabouts were unknown. A missing person's report was filed, and multiple Vallejo officers were assigned to search for her.

The investigation led them to a home on 14th Street the same day. Officers said they believed the woman may have been at the home before going missing.

Renia Lewis of Vallejo, who was reported missing on Sep. 28, 2025. Police said Lewis' body was found in the attic of a home on 14th Street in Vallejo two days later. Vallejo Police Department

A welfare check was conducted at the home, which included a cursory search of rooms, closets and potential hiding places, but there were no signs of the woman, police said.

On Monday, the California Highway Patrol granted a request by police to issue an Ebony Alert for Lewis and officers sought assistance from the FBI.

"The FBI was helpful in lending expert resources and investigative support to this case," police said in a statement.

With new information, detectives executed a search warrant at the home on 14th Street on Tuesday. Police said the latest search revealed a concealed entry into the attic where the body of Lewis was found.

Officers said they obtained additional information that identified 41-year-old Douglas Irwin Shaw as the suspect in the woman's death. Shaw was arrested at his workplace without incident.

According to the police statement, after his arrest, Shaw admitted he was responsible for the homicide. Police did not provide a possible motive or disclose Shaw's connection to Lewis.

Douglas Irwin Shaw Vallejo Police Department

"This was a heartbreaking, senseless act of violence that has no place in our community. I am proud of our officers and detectives for making an arrest and solving this case. Above all, our thoughts are with the decedent's family during this incredibly difficult time." chief Jason Ta said.

The incident was the city's 14th homicide this year.

Shaw was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of homicide. Jail records show Shaw is being held without bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Zach Horton at 707-648-5425 or Zach.Horton@cityofvallejo.net or Detective William Carpenter at 707-651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 800-488-9383.