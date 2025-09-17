Valkyries eliminated from playoffs with 75-74 loss to Lynx, but fans bring Ballhalla energy to San Jose

Valyries' inaugural season comes to end with loss to Lynx at SAP Center

The fans at SAP Center in San Jose brought their A game Wednesday night as they watched the Valkyries play their first home playoff game.

The Valkyries came out fighting but just couldn't hold the lead at the end, bringing a historic inaugural season to an end with a 75-74 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

SAP Center was their home away from home, but fans brought the Ballhalla mentality to the South Bay.

It's about 50 miles from Chase Center, and you could tell it took some fans a while to get to San Jose. There were a few empty seats at tip-off, but when fans arrived, the place was loud and filled with Ballhalla energy.

There was no way season ticket holder Marci Glass was missing the Valkyries' first home playoff game in franchise history, even if it's a bit farther away from home.

"I'm glad I don't have to do it every week, but the team needed me," Glass said. "I had to come down and cheer them on."

Because of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at Chase Center, the Valkyries transformed the House of Teal into Violet Wonderland.

"It's sort of like we brought Chase energy down here," said Glass. "There's a lot of familiar faces. I think a lot of people came down."

Marci brought her Aunt Jane to her first-ever Valkyries game, all decked out in violet sparkles.

"It's perfect for me," said Jane Krejci. "It's 20 minutes from my house."

Krejci played high school hoops and is amazed by how far the women's game has come.

"I'm so excited it's a women's team and the encouragement, especially for young girls and women, is just thrilling," she said. "Because you know, when I was in high school, it was when you had three on each side. You couldn't play the whole court. We've come a long way."

Despite the loss, Marci said this season exceeded her expectations.

"Honestly, seeing all the little girls and little boys, seeing women succeed on a big stage like that, I didn't get to see that when I was a little kid," Glass said. "So it's been really healing, actually."