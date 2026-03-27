Vacaville police arrest driver suspected of DUI with alcohol and marijuana

Officers arrested a DUI suspect whose car was still moving through Vacaville while he appeared to be passed out behind the wheel.

Vacaville police say they received a 911 call late Wednesday morning reporting a possible DUI. The caller said the driver appeared to be asleep, even as the car continued moving through busy city streets.

With the help of real-time information from the caller, officers were able to quickly locate and stop the vehicle near Elmira Road and Shasta Drive.

Officers checked whether the driver was experiencing a medical emergency, but determined he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

The driver was arrested, but his name has not been released.

Police say the incident highlights the dangers of relying on driver-assist technology, noting those features are not a substitute for being conscious, alert and sober behind the wheel.