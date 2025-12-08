Armed men jailed after Vacaville restaurant patron threatened just before officer arrives for meal, police say

A Vacaville police officer taking a dinner break at a local eatery was immediately pressed into service again after a restaurant patron reported an armed man had threatened to kill him, the department said on Monday.

In a social media post captioned, "Right place, right time," the Vacaville Police Department said an officer stopped at a busy restaurant on Nut Tree Parkway just after 8 p.m. As soon as he walked in, a customer came up to him and said another man had just threatened to kill him and was armed with a gun, police said.

As soon as he pointed out the man, who was sitting near a window, the man immediately stood up and began walking toward the officer, police said. The officer immediately began issuing commands to the suspect who complied, and he was quickly detained, police said.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Edward Wondeh of Vacaville, who is on probation. Inside Wondeh's jacket was a loaded .45 caliber handgun, police said. A second man who was with him, identified as 22-year-old Attila Finch of Vacaville, refused to comply with commands but was also detained, and was also carrying a concealed, loaded, unserialized 9mm handgun in his waistband, according to police.

According to the initial investigation, the entire incident had started over a minor dispute about tables and seating inside the restaurant.

Wondeh and Finch were booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple felony firearm-related charges, along with charges of public intoxication. Wondeh also faces a probation violation.