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Vacaville police investigating Halloween night shooting that wounded 15-year-old

By Coleman Petit

/ CBS Sacramento

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A shooting outside a home in the area of Canterbury Circle and Hampton Street wounded a teenage boy, Vacaville police said on Sunday. 

Officers were called out to the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m., and found the 15-year-old victim who had sustained gunfire wounds outside of the home in the roadway. 

The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but Vacaville police said on Sunday morning that his condition had stabilized and he was expected to survive.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting happened following an argument at a nearby home where people were gathering, according to officials. 

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting, police said, and ask for anyone with information to contact them. 

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