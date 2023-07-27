USA Softball national championships continue in Placer Valley, athletes endure the heat

ROSEVILLE — Dozens of USA Softball teams are flocking to Placer Valley, battling the summer sun as they compete for the title of "Best in the West."

The next generation of female softball players is finishing out their seasons at the "Western Softball National Championship" at Mahany, Maidu and Foskett Regional Parks.

The week-long tournament kicked off on Tuesday and brought in teams from as far as Hawaii and Montana. More than 60 teams are going head-to-head, including 20 from the Sacramento region.

About 3,500 people are expected to attend the tournament; Placer Valley Tourism says this could generate an estimated $1.3 million for the Placer Valley economy.

As the dollars roll into Placer Valley, so does the blazing summer sun.

For teams used to competing in a cooler climate, the temperature is taking its toll. Though games begin in the early hours, many athletes continue competing throughout the peak heat.

"We have one team from the Bay Area where standard temperatures are about 70-80 degrees, so when it got past that, they looked like ice cream cones just starting to melt," Rocklin Thundercats Coach Michael Aguillio said.

Organizers and coaches are taking these conditions into account; they are encouraging athletes to take breaks during games in the hottest hours of the day to avoid heat-related illnesses.

"We played two games in the middle of the day yesterday, but the girls did great," French Valley softball mom Paige Roth said. "We've got them all hydrated."

That early intervention has been key for the tournament where athletes have to endure the heat for multiple days in a row.

"It has an effect on all the teams here," Aguillio said. "If you watch really closely, there will be misters out here, fans… all the things to keep the kids cool."

The tournament is free and open to the public. Teams will compete through Sunday for the championship round.