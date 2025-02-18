Search suspended for seaman from Rancho Cordova missing in Eastern Pacific Ocean

U.S. Coast Guard officials say the search for a missing crew member from the cutter Waesche has been suspended.

Seaman Bryan K. Lee – a 23-year-old from Rancho Cordova – was discovered unaccounted for back on the morning of Feb. 4, officials say. The Waesche was operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean about 300 nautical miles south of Mexico at the time, doing routine counter-drug patrols.

A comprehensive search effort began immediately once the crewman was discovered missing, officials say.

Search crews spent nearly 190 hours looking for Lee, the Coast Guard says, covering an area of about 19,000 square nautical miles.

The search effort was called off the following Saturday.

"Our most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Seaman Lee," said Cmdr. David Stern, search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard District Eleven, in a statement. "Considering all pertinent factors and available information, we made the difficult decision to suspend the search."

A number of aircraft from the Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Air Force joined the search effort. A vessel and aircraft from the Mexican Navy also helped with the search.