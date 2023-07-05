UPS workers edge closer to strike as union negotiations stall

UPS workers vote to strike UPS workers vote to strike for better pay and safety improvements 03:25

The Teamsters Union and UPS on Wednesday accused each other of abandoning labor negotiations aimed at averting what would be the largest strike in the U.S. since the 1950s.

The union, which represents roughly 340,000 full- and part-time drivers, loaders and package handlers, said UPS presented an "unacceptable offer" that "did not address members' needs."

"UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said in a statement.

UPS denied that it ended negotiations. "We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table," the delivery giant said in a statement. "Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy."

The labor contract covering unionized UPS workers is due to expire at the end of the month. Employees at the company have authorized a work stoppage should the parties fail to strike a deal.

The Teamsters union last week gave UPS a deadline of June 30 to bring its "last, best and final" deal to the table, warning that a strike would be "imminent" if the company didn't significantly sweeten its offer by then.

Failure to finalize the contract could precipitate the largest U.S. labor strike since 1959, jeopardizing millions of daily deliveries. UPS workers last striked for 15 days in 1997, in a walkout that led to $850 million in company losses, Reuters reported.

Demonstrators during a rally outside a UPS hub in the Brooklyn, New York, in April. Failure to finalize a contract by end of month could precipitate largest U.S. labor strike since 1959, jeopardizing millions of daily deliveries. Paul Frangipane/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The union is trying to secure higher pay and more full-time jobs for UPS employees. It has also requested delivery trucks' surveillance cameras be removed and that employees, regardless of their tenure, be paid the same wages for working the same job.

Workers are unhappy with their current contract, which the union's former leaders secured on a technicality. Discontent over the contract inspired union members to push out their former leaders and install the group's current president, O'Brien, who has embraced the possibility of a strike.

UPS maintains that its latest contract offer is "historic" and highly competitive for the delivery industry.