UPS strike "imminent" if pay agreement not reached by Friday, Teamsters warn

UPS workers vote to strike for better pay and safety improvements

The union representing UPS workers has warned that a strike is "imminent" if the company doesn't come to the table with a significantly improved financial offer by Friday.

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS workers, has been negotiating with UPS for months on a new contract. But talks have stalled, according to the labor union, which called UPS' latest counteroffer on pay "insulting."

Earlier this week, Teamsters gave the company a deadline of Friday, June 30, to bring its "last, best and final offer" to the table, putting pressure on negotiations ahead of what could be the largest single-company strike in U.S. history.

"The world's largest delivery company that raked in more than $100 billion in revenue last year has made it clear to its union workforce that it has no desire to reward or respectfully compensate UPS Teamsters for their labor and sacrifice," the union said in a statement.

In a statement, UPS said it improved on its initial offer and remains "at the table ready to negotiate."

"Reaching consensus requires time and serious, detailed discussion, but it also requires give-and-take from both sides," the company said.

Practice pickets forming

UPS workers voted overwhelmingly this month to strike if an agreement isn't ratified by August 1. The June 30 deadline is intended to give members time to ratify the contract, which a majority of workers must do for the contract to take effect.

"We want to have a contract in place August 1 with more money," said Kara Deniz, a spokesperson for the national union.

Local leadership in places including Boston; Des Moines, Iowa, and Warwick, Rhode Island, have been holding so-called practice pickets to prepare for a potential walkout and to put more pressure on the company.

"If UPS wants to make 1997 style offers it should be ready for a 1997 style strike," a local leader said on an organizing call Wednesday.

Standstill on pay raises

The two sides have come to agreements on a number of non-economic issues, including air conditioning in UPS delivery vehicles — something drivers have long demanded. But pay remains a sticking point, with the union seeking significant raises and higher company contributions to the benefits fund.

According to union leadership, UPS wants a contract that keeps overall labor costs the same — meaning, if workers want higher pay, they'll need to give up something else. The company declined to comment on the specifics of its current offers.

UPS workers' pay starts at around $15 an hour and can go up to $38 for longtime employees, although pay for more recently hired employees caps out at a lower level.