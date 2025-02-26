University of California workers go on strike, claiming unfair labor practices

Thousands of UC workers go on strike across California

Thousands of UC workers go on strike across California

DAVIS – Thousands of University of California workers have gone on strike across the state over what they say are unfair labor practices at the university.

Physician assistants, optometrists, pharmacists, registered nurse case managers and mental health clinicians are just some of the groups striking on Wednesday.

These strikes are taking place at hospitals, campuses and laboratories.

UPTE, one of the union groups representing the employees, says these professionals support UC students, patient care and research on critical issues such as climate change and claims the university has silenced whistleblowers over the staffing crisis.

"Ten thousand of our members voted to ratify a platform that meaningfully makes changes in staffing and work-life balance and job security, and we just want to have those meaningful discussions about those issues. None of UC's proposals even touch on those issues," said clinical social worker Sonya Mogilner.



"It's very important to balance recognition of our employees who do a great job and do wonderful things for our patients with understanding that the money to pay them comes out of patient pockets," said Steve Telliano, with UC Davis Medical Center.

The university says it will do all it can to mitigate impacts to patients, students, faculty, and staff.

UPTE says the systemwide strike is scheduled to run through Friday.