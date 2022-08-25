Despite being thousands of miles from home, Ukrainian refugee in Sacramento still helping with war effort

SACRAMENTO - Sandra, a 21-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was on vacation in Israel when the war broke out in February. Since then, she hasn't returned home or seen her family.

All Sandra has to remember are her parents' faces and pictures on her phone taken just months before Russian forces invaded her home country.

"I miss them a lot but it warms my heart a little bit when I look at them," Sandra said.

Sandra now lives with her second cousin in Sacramento. She can only talk to her family over the phone. Occasionally, she'll get a text from her father who is a soldier fighting on the frontline.

Sandra is now doing everything she can to help the fight in Ukraine by working for Ukraine American House, a nonprofit organization providing critical support to the country. She coordinates the delivery of food, water and medical supplies to hospitals and the front lines.

"I actually know that we are giving foot to cities where my father is. So I really believe what I am doing is reaching him."

Sandra says she plans to return to Ukraine as soon as it is safe.

"It is my strong will to get back to Ukraine with all the experience I've gathered and to do something for my country in order to serve my country."

To learn more about Ukrainian American House and how you can help their efforts, click here.