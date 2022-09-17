UC Davis students are now fully back on campus after COVID isolation

DAVIS — UC Davis students are officially back on campus with increased enrollment numbers and more students living in dorms.

A major difference from two years ago when Davis housing was nearly empty.

In 2020 Claire Daubert was a sophomore at an Arizona high school. "I wouldn't have guessed I'd be here as comfortable as I am."

UC Davis is welcoming students back after successfully keeping COVID cases down during the 2021-2022 school year. This year they're ready to relax protocols.

Davis will only require a COVID test for all students before Oct. 7 — after that — testing is optional.

"We are very optimistic as we go forward that our numbers stay strong," said Vice Chancellor of Student Housing and Dining Services Mike Sheehan.

"The seniors they're enjoying the moment as much as possible because they know there have been missed opportunities and I think they're trying to make up for that," he continued.

In March of 2020 students were sent home. When school started again in the fall of 2020, 9,241 freshman and transfer students enrolled, but resident halls were only 30% full.

"We typically have about 92% of the incoming freshman choose to live with us," Sheehan said.

Fast forward to the fall of 2022 when UC Davis welcomed 9,550 freshman and transfer students — expecting dorms to be full.

Exciting for UC Davis and local businesses relying on a populated Campus.

"We really do owe it to the students of UC Davis to help us through everything. They make up a massive amount of the downtown economy," said Red88 Noddle Bar employee Lucien David.

UC Davis officials say they do reserve the right to adjust safety protocols if they feel that is necessary based on case counts.