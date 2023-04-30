UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm identified as victim of fatal stabbing at Sycamore Park

DAVIS — A UC Davis senior was identified as the person who was stabbed to death at Sycamore Park this weekend, authorities said Sunday.

The student was identified as Karim Abou Najm, 20. Najm was also a graduate of Davis High School and is the son of UC Davis Professor Majdi Abour Najm.

Davis police said a person who matched the suspect description was arrested on an outstanding warrant for public intoxication and resisting arrest. A search warrant was issued for a location associated with that person.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic man around the ages of 19-23 with long curly hair. He was seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt with a button-up shirt over it while riding a bike with straight handlebars.

Investigators said a resident reported hearing a disturbance in the park. When the resident went outside to see what happened, they found Najm with multiple stab wounds and called 911.

Najm was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis police said it was the second fatal stabbing in the city over the last four days. David Breaux was identified as the man killed in the Thursday stabbing at Central Park.

The City of Davis released a statement following this second stabbing that read, in part: