UC Davis students welcomed back to dorms on "moove-in" day

Thousands of UC Davis students are starting to move into their dorms Tuesday ahead of the 2025 fall quarter.

Called "moove-in" day at the school, inspired by the cows that also reside close to some of the residence halls at UC Davis, about 7,000 new first-year and transfer students will be settling in, getting their first real taste of campus life.

"I'm a little nervous, but I'm excited to explore new connections, meet new professors, and just get new opportunities in this new chapter of my life," said Luz Castaneda, a human biology major from Fillmore, California.

Move-in comes with mandatory orientation sessions designed to help students build connections, learn the campus, and set them up for success before classes officially start on Sept. 24.

UC Davis is the largest campus in terms of physical size in the University of California system, spanning more than 5,300 acres. More than 32,000 undergrads, 25 Division 1 sports, over 100 majors, and 900 student clubs and organizations call the school home.

This year's freshman class is one of the biggest yet, with UC Davis offering admission to nearly 56,000 applicants.