UC Davis athletics unveil Lake Tahoe-inspired alternate jersey

College athletes at UC Davis will be taking the field on some games this upcoming fall with a kit inspired by Lake Tahoe.

Calling the alternate jerseys Bold Aqua, the kit features a bright blue colorway and an updated "CA" logo framed by the outline of the lake.

Officials say the alternate kit aims to highlight UC Davis' Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

"We in Athletics strive to match the excellence of our institution's groundbreaking work, including the Aggies' legacy of innovation and global impact at Lake Tahoe," said Rocko DeLuca, the college's athletic director, in a statement.

UC Davis' Tahoe Environmental Research Center is located at the lake and supports research efforts in the area. As part of the jersey partnership, school officials say student athletes will be visiting the north and west shore facilities for education and team retreats.

The school's football and soccer teams were featured in a hype reel announcing the alternate kits.

Officials say the alternate kits will be worn during a series of Tahoe-themed games come fall, but did not reveal for what dates.