Watch CBS News
Sports

UC Davis athletics unveil Lake Tahoe-inspired alternate jersey

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

College athletes at UC Davis will be taking the field on some games this upcoming fall with a kit inspired by Lake Tahoe.

Calling the alternate jerseys Bold Aqua, the kit features a bright blue colorway and an updated "CA" logo framed by the outline of the lake.

Officials say the alternate kit aims to highlight UC Davis' Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

"We in Athletics strive to match the excellence of our institution's groundbreaking work, including the Aggies' legacy of innovation and global impact at Lake Tahoe," said Rocko DeLuca, the college's athletic director, in a statement.

UC Davis' Tahoe Environmental Research Center is located at the lake and supports research efforts in the area. As part of the jersey partnership, school officials say student athletes will be visiting the north and west shore facilities for education and team retreats.

The school's football and soccer teams were featured in a hype reel announcing the alternate kits.

Officials say the alternate kits will be worn during a series of Tahoe-themed games come fall, but did not reveal for what dates. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.