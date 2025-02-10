UC Davis baseball can finally host night games thanks to new stadium lights

DAVIS -- The UC Davis baseball team got to hit the field for the first time for a night practice at their home stadium, thanks to the addition of stadium lights.

"Once you're out there playing under them, it's a special feeling," pitcher Noel Valdez said.

Dobbins Stadium on the UC Davis campus first opened in 1986. Head Coach Tommy Nicholson said the vision since day one has always been to add lights. Though it was almost a forty-year wait, he says there is new excitement in the air this season for the Aggies.

Nicholson credits UC Davis Athletics Director Rocko DeLuca's hard work.

"He was the one that put it in motion and got the wheels turning and made it actually happen," said Nicholson.

Monday, the team got to practice under the new lights. Their first game of the season is Friday, the first time in program history the team will be able to host a night game.

"The sky is the limit man! We are honored to be the first ones playing under the lights," said infielder Alex Gouveia. "Every program deserves lights, you know? Going to all these conference games, they have lights everywhere we go and a lot of families out there. I would only want the same for Davis."

Nicholson says some extra practice is needed to get used to the lights before Friday's home opener.

"There's an adjustment period when you play during the day all the time. The lighting is different. At night, that ball seems to get on you a little quicker. The seams, you might not see them as good," said Nicholson.

Back in May, CBS13 reported that the Yolo High Wheelers became the first and only professional sports team in Davis. The High Wheelers joined the historic Pioneer Baseball League, running since 1939, and shared Dobbins Stadium with the Aggies.

But due to several logistical challenges, that the High Wheelers confirm included the field having no lights, the team after its championship-winning inaugural season decided to relocate to Marysville.

Afternoon-only games in the summertime heat were not a win for either team.

"A lot of warm first pitches. In Davis it gets a little toasty," said Valdez.

The Aggies hope that being able to host nighttime games means their game attendance will go up.

"We played a lot of 2 o'clock games on Fridays. It's hard to get to as a fan because you are working. It's gonna be good to have the lights. More people from the community can come watch us play and we can inspire young guys to do the same," said infielder Nick Leehey.

Valdez added that a lot of fans did not want to roast in the stadium seats on the hottest game days.

"It's tough, right? There was a lot of weekday games with minimal people. Just your mom and aunt, probably. The lights are huge in terms of attendance," said Valdez.

Players consider this a field of dreams and say the new lights will help usher in a brighter future for the program and its players.

"It's a big stepping stone with a winning season. This coaching staff and everyone they are bringing in, it's a winning culture," said Valdez.

The 2025 UC Davis baseball season opener is against Gonzaga on Friday, February 14th at 6 p.m. at Dobbins Stadium on the UC Davis campus. The team is asking the Davis community to come out and support the Aggies at their 28 home games this season.