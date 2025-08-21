UC Davis active shooter alert was sent in error, school says

How an active shooter message went out by mistake at UC Davis

How an active shooter message went out by mistake at UC Davis

A warning about an active shooter at the UC Davis campus on Thursday was sent in error, officials say.

UC Davis sent out the WarnMe alert to about 8,000 people signed up for emergency texts just after 9 a.m.

The alert did not indicate it was a drill, instead stating "ACTIVE SHOOTER on UC Davis Campus. Evacuate safely or seek shelter and barricade."

"I would have feared for my life," said student Betsabe Islas about the text.

Islas and another student Vincent Chavez told CBS13 they got the text about the drill, but not the original, incorrectly sent alert.

"Yeah, it's definitely concerning. You don't want to send out misinformation about people safety on campus. Hopefully that gets fixed," said Chavez.

About 15 minutes later according to timestamps on a screenshot a student provided to CBS13, UC Davis sent out a correction on the alert that stated that there was no active emergency and that the message was part of a drill.

Officials say the erroneous alert was supposed to only go out to a "limited group of emergency services staff."

"I'm definitely surprised they didn't fix it for as long as it was up.... in that sort of situation, that is a long time," said recent graduate Sabrina Falk.

In a statement, university leaders said, "We apologize for any distress caused and we are reviewing how this came about."

Active shooter training on responding to a mass casualty incident has been ongoing this week at the UC Davis campus ARC from 7 a.m. through 1 p.m. The text was a part of the exercise only meant to be sent to those participating. The training is scheduled to wrap up on Friday.

UC Davis' fall quarter classes start on Sept. 24.