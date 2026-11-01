Two people, including juvenile, hit by vehicle in South Sacramento

A man and a juvenile were hospitalized after a vehicle ran them over in the 6700 block of 21st Avenue, Sacramento police confirmed Sunday evening, adding that the juvenile has life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. They have not shared whether drug or alcohol usage is considered to be a factor, or if the driver will face any charges.

The location of the collision is adjacent to St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center. Police were not able to confirm if the incident happened inside of the cemetery or out on the roadway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.