Two men shot in Sacramento on Monday afternoon

SACRAMENTO - Officers are investigating a shooting in Sacramento that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Butterworth Avenue. Police officers tell CBS13 that two men were shot and went to the hospital on their own. One of the men had critical injuries and the other had serious injuries.

Both men are expected to survive.

The investigation remains active and no further information has been released.

