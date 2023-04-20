Two fires set in abandoned corridors underneath K Street Wednesday

SACRAMENTO -- A fire Wednesday afternoon at a homeless encampment downtown is now out. However, the location of the fire has crews concerned. It happened inside a series of tunnels underneath K Street — and this wasn't the first time.

"I didn't know there were catacombs underneath the Sac, that's crazy," Nick Hansen said.

Hansen is among the majority of people who walk down K Street who were shocked to learn that, just below their feet, there is a world that many people don't know exists.

"It reminds me of all of the tunnels underneath San Francisco as well," Autumn Liker said.

Below K Street is a system of corridors that used to be the first floor of businesses more than 100 years ago. To prevent flooding, the city built the modern K Street on top of that first floor which has now been forgotten by most.

The tunnels and corridors have now become a place where some of Sacramento's homeless seek refuge. But officials with Sacramento Fire fear their presence poses a significant fire risk.

"It's difficult to find people in there, if there are people in there," Capt. Justin Sylvia said.

Sacramento Fire responded to smoke coming from one of the underground corridors for the second time Wednesday afternoon. It's also the fifth fire there within the past week. The flames bring more challenges than just putting the fire out itself.

"There are a lot of unknowns when we enter this. There's a TV over there, there's hot water heaters around, sometimes there's propane tanks that explode," Capt. Sylvia said.

Sacramento police were first to respond Wednesday. They helped get people out and told them to leave. However, since the fire has been extinguished, many have returned.