Two-car crash in Turlock kills teen, 3 adults; 2 others seriously injured

A 16-year-old girl and three adults were killed in a crash in Turlock on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 9:30 a.m., the driver of a 2008 Infiniti sedan crashed into a Jeep that entered the intersection of Highway 165 and Greenway Avenue.

The CHP said the 22-year-old driver, from Modesto, of the Infiniti was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the jeep, a 54-year-old man from Turlock, and his front passenger, a 45-year-old woman, also died at the scene. A 16-year-old girl who was in the Jeep was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

There were two other passengers in the Jeep, and they were taken to the hospital with major injuries. CHP identified them as a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old, also from Turlock.

According to the CHP, the driver of the Infiniti was going northbound on Highway 165 at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. The driver of the Jeep SUV had been at a stop sign and entered the intersection directly in front of the Infiniti. CHP said the Infiniti struck the left side of the Jeep.

CHP said it's not known if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

Everyone in the Jeep was wearing their seatbelt, the CHP said.