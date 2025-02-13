Watch CBS News
CHP investigating I-5 deadly crash involving big rig south of Elk Grove

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

 SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash involving a big rig and a sedan south of Elk Grove early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. along the southbound side of Interstate 5, near Twin Cities Road.

Scene of the crash on southbound I-5.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but significant rain was falling at the time. California Highway Patrol confirmed that both a big rig and a sedan were involved – and that the driver of the sedan had been killed.

Due to the crash, the #1 lane is closed. The slow lane remains open, but drivers should expect heavy traffic impacts for the time being.

No estimated time of clearing has been given. 

The deadly crash is among a number of wrecks along Sacramento-area roadways Thursday morning as an atmospheric river moves over region. Significant wet weather is expected. 

