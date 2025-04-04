Protesters who violently disrupted UC Davis conservative group's event face felony charges, DA says

DAVIS – The Yolo County District Attorney says his office is investigating the clash between protesters and a conservative group on the UC Davis campus Thursday.

As detailed by school officials, Turning Point USA's UC Davis chapter had invited conservative commentator Brandon Tatum to speak at the Quad area on campus that afternoon.

A little before the event was scheduled, a group of around 40 masked protesters confronted the Turning Point USA tent. During the confrontation, school officials say an observer who approached the group was struck by a protester. The protesters then started pulling down the tent, as seen in video taken of the incident.

After initially leaving, school officials say the protesters returned and again tried to remove a tent on the Quad. UC Davis police formed a perimeter around the group and Tatum's event eventually went on as scheduled.

No arrests were made, but UC Davis officials noted that police were continuing to investigate the incident.

In a statement the day after the clash, UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May condemned the violence perpetrated by the mask protesters.

"Let me be clear: Those who were attacked did nothing but express themselves, in a non-violent manner. They were peacefully expressing their views — as is their right — and they should be able to do so without fear, intimidation or violence," May said.

District Attorney Jeff Reisig noted that the protesters are facing possible felony charges due to the action being an apparent coordinated effort.

"The attack directed at a peaceful student-sponsored event was outrageous and clearly criminal. This hateful conduct will not be tolerated in our community," Reisig said in a statement, adding that a conviction could lead to up to three years in prison.

UC Davis police say they took two reports of assault, but no injuries were reported.

The masked protesters are believed to be associated with the group Cops Off Campus, UC Davis officials say.

Tatum is a former college athlete and a conservative commentator with more than one million subscribers to his YouTube channel.