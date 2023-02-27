Alleged Turlock sideshow participant tracked down by police; car impounded

TURLOCK – Officers have tracked down and impounded a vehicle that was allegedly seen at an illegal sideshow in Turlock.

The sideshow happened back in the afternoon of Feb. 18. Turlock police say they got several calls about a sideshow happening in the area of Fulkerth and North Tegner roads.

One of the vehicles that had been part of the sideshow, a black Dodge Charger, was spotted by officers as it left the area. Officers tried to pull the driver over, but the suspect kept on going – sparking a chase that police say eventually had to be called off.

On 2/18/23 at approximately 4:35 PM the Turlock Police Department received numerous calls of vehicles conducting a... Posted by City of Turlock - Turlock Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2023

Still, with a good description of the suspect's vehicle, officers were able to get a warrant issued.

On Monday, Turlock police announced that they had found the suspect and impounded the vehicle for at least 30 days.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.