Alleged Turlock sideshow participant tracked down by police; car impounded
TURLOCK – Officers have tracked down and impounded a vehicle that was allegedly seen at an illegal sideshow in Turlock.
The sideshow happened back in the afternoon of Feb. 18. Turlock police say they got several calls about a sideshow happening in the area of Fulkerth and North Tegner roads.
One of the vehicles that had been part of the sideshow, a black Dodge Charger, was spotted by officers as it left the area. Officers tried to pull the driver over, but the suspect kept on going – sparking a chase that police say eventually had to be called off.
Still, with a good description of the suspect's vehicle, officers were able to get a warrant issued.
On Monday, Turlock police announced that they had found the suspect and impounded the vehicle for at least 30 days.
It's unclear if any arrests have been made.
for more features.