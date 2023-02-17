Turlock officers negotiate with and disarm man who was brandishing a gun

TURLOCK - Turlock police officers took a man into custody Thursday who was allegedly brandishing a gun in public.

According to a Turlock Police Department police report, officers responded to a call of a man with a gun in the area of Wayside and Mitchell on Thursday afternoon. Officers then quickly located the man and began negotiations with him. After communicating with the man, officers were able to convince him to drop the gun. The weapon was then safely recovered by the police.

The man was subsequently taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported during the incident.

"Public safety is our number one priority, and we are thankful that this situation was resolved peacefully," said a police spokesperson. The department also expressed gratitude to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office for their assistance during the operation.

No further information has been released at this time.

[Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the dateline was Modesto and that Modesto police officers were involved in the incident.]