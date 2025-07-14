Turlock man dies in T-bone collision with big rig near Modesto

Turlock man dies after being hit by big rig near Modesto

Turlock man dies after being hit by big rig near Modesto

Turlock man dies after being hit by big rig near Modesto

A Turlock man died Monday morning after crashing into a semi-truck just south of Modesto, the California Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Carpenter Road and Monte Vista Avenue.

The 34-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry and pulled out into the intersection, directly into the path of the big rig, investigators said. The truck crashed into the driver's side of the Camry.

The Turlock man died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt.

The CHP said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.