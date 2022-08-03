Watch CBS News
Turlock Fire crews salvage packages after Amazon van catches fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

TURLOCK – An Amazon delivery van caught fire in a Turlock neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The scene was along the 1000 block of Serr Drive.

Turlock Fire crews responded just after 4 p.m. and found flames shooting from the vehicle's engine compartment.

Firefighters went to work and were able to put the flames out quickly, saving many packages. It's unknown how many packages were damaged or destroyed in the fire, however.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation. 

First published on August 3, 2022 / 8:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

