Thousands of people gathered in downtown Turlock on Black Friday for the city's annual Festival of Lights, a holiday tradition that brought live entertainment, local vendors and families to Main Street.

The 28th annual event, organized by the Turlock Downtown Property Owners Association, transformed the downtown corridor into a holiday marketplace, with vendors selling food, drinks and gifts as crowds gathered for the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Organizers said more than 15,000 people attended last year's festival. Families and longtime residents returned this year to take part in the free community celebration.

For some, attending the festival has become an annual tradition.

"I come every year," one attendee said, explaining that the event gives his family a chance to bring the children downtown and enjoy the festivities.

The event also gave residents an opportunity to support local businesses during one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

"We were all raised here in this town, so we really love to be engaged in the community and just visit local shops, restaurants, try new things and new foods," one attendee said.

For younger visitors, the festival offered a chance to explore the booths, watch the entertainment and take in the holiday atmosphere.

One young attendee said they enjoyed returning to see the vendors and everything the festival had to offer, while another looked forward to the tree lighting, dancing and other activities.

For some families, however, the highlight was seeing the Christmas tree illuminate downtown.

"The tree. See the tree lights. Yeah, so beautiful!" one young attendee said.

Turlock's annual Christmas parade is scheduled for next Friday.