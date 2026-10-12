Turlock community remembers 14-year-old killed in e-moto crash

A freshman at Turlock High, Jameson Hendrix, was killed just down the road from where he lived while riding an e-moto with friends, according to neighbors. He was only 14 years old.

A small memorial was forming Sunday on Tokay Avenue near Old Vineyard Road, where Hendrix was killed.

Family and friends have identified him as Jameson Hendrix. A GoFundMe page has already raised thousands of dollars and reads in part, "At only 14, he had his entire life ahead of him, making this loss incredibly difficult to comprehend."

"You can see everybody coming by, dropping off flowers, he was well loved. The family, I can't imagine exactly what they're going through. Just being heartbroken myself for them," said Thomas Baxter, who lives next door.

Turlock police say Hendrix was riding his e-moto when it collided with a car.

"It's been gutwrenching for all of us. Jameson was an older brother. Now we gotta think about Christian and John and the rest of the family," Baxter said.

Turlock police say the driver remained at the scene and drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

Baxter says once word of the tragedy spread through Turlock, about 50 children showed up on bikes to pay their respects Saturday night.

"He was very nice, caring, loving. And always a good friend," said 8-year-old neighbor Leighann.

"Jameson was a fun, ambitious kid. He was always kind, always polite. You always see him running around with a couple of friends," Baxter said.

The Turlock Police Major Accident Investigation Team has taken over the investigation. Police are also asking any witnesses to contact them.

"It just sounds like it was terrible timing for both the driver and Jameson," Baxter said.

Turlock High School says counseling will be available for any students or staff who may need it.