22-year-old from Modesto dies in crash near Cal State Stanislaus

A 22-year-old man from Modesto died and another driver suffered major injuries in a crash near California State University, Stanislaus, late Wednesday night, officials said.

Turlock police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Geer Road and E. Christoffersen Parkway around 11:30 p.m.

Officers said one driver, 22-year-old Elijah Bland of Modesto, was found unresponsive and pinned in his vehicle, police said. 

Police said Bland died and the other driver was taken to a hospital with major injuries. She is expected to survive, police said. 

The crash remains under investigation and no other details were released at this time. 

