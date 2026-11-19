Cloud seeding is becoming more prevalent, and with its heightened exposure, more people have questions about what the technology actually does.

Olivia Cramer, Turlock Irrigation District Water and Power Resource Planning Department manager, said cloud seeding has been a "common practice" within California for decades.

The district's cloud seeding program started in 1990. Since then, the technology has changed, with improved forecasts identifying storms that have the right conditions for seeding, Cramer said.

Cramer said experts see it as a way to better manage water supply during years where there's not much water available or a lack of snowpack.

"Our purpose is to monitor the watershed conditions and that actually informs whether or not we say that we need to continue the program," Cramer said. "Or in some cases we actually do suspend the program whenever we have more water supply than what we need."

But what exactly is cloud seeding?

"Some storms, they have what's called supercooled liquid water within them, and that means that it's water that's below freezing level, but it's not actually freezing because it doesn't have anything to form around to make an ice crystal," Cramer said. "So what happens is they do a flight up there and they release what's called silver iodide, which is a small nuclei that all that supercooled liquid water can now form around and then precipitate out into the watershed."

Cramer has been in the industry for eight years and is from the Central Valley. She says it's important to her is having a reliable water supply for her community.

"My favorite thing is that there is always changes going on, and especially within California," Cramer said. "We have very variable water years. It can go from wet to dry really quickly, so just how dynamic everything is, and that there is a lot of new technologies coming up."

Cramer also said another technology they utilize is with the airborne snow observatory to measure snowpack within the watersheds. They are also working on atmospheric river research.

Despite the benefits claimed by experts like Cramer, cloud seeding technology has also raised concerns.

Burgess Langshaw Power is a social scientist and PhD candidate at the Balsillie School of International Affairs with the University of Waterloo, as well as a United Nations world climate research program affiliate researcher.

Power said that skepticism of the technology is reasonable.

"There's people with some very reasonable concerns," Power said. "Part of the problem is the science is really complicated. If you go and ask an academic, a bunch of academics will tell you, 'Well, we don't really know if it works. There's all these different peer-reviewed articles that say, well, maybe it works, maybe it doesn't.'"

Power said that from his experience working with governments, people have "genuine concerns" about cloud seeding.

"Can you turn it into a weapon?," he said. "The US government did consider this. There was a 'Project Popeye' that looked at, can we weaponize the weather? And the simple answer is no, but just because you can't sort of aim and sort of say, I'm gonna either make it flood somewhere or I'm gonna stop it raining, doesn't mean some governments might not see this as a tool to control things a little bit."

Power said that analyzing how the technology is being applied is important, as it can be beneficial for farmers who need additional water supplies.

"You can't create rain out of nothing," Power said. "The water has to be in the atmosphere, and you can use these techniques to move a little bit of water."

Cramer said it's important to clarify to people exactly what the technology does.

"I think there's often misconceptions about what cloud seeding is," she said. "So we are not creating clouds, we are not adding moisture to the atmosphere. There already has to be the storm available, and really what we're doing is just making it more efficient."