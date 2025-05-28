Suspect at large after high-speed chase in Tuolumne County on Memorial Day ends in crash

JAMESTOWN – A search is ongoing for a suspect who got away after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Tuolumne County on Memorial Day, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, a CHP officer stopped a driver who they say was speeding on eastbound Highway 108, west of Green Springs Road — located about 35 miles northeast of Modesto near the Red Hills Recreational Management Area.

But when the officer ran a check on the driver's license and license plate, the CHP said the driver of the 2025 Nissan Rogue took off.

The driver eventually made a U-turn near Chicken Ranch Casino and headed west on Highway 108.

Officers said the driver reached speeds "well over 100 mph" and crossed double yellow lines on several occasions.

The chase continued onto southbound La Grange Road when the driver sideswiped a 2025 Honda Accord near Cooperstown Road, causing minor injuries to the Accord driver.

The crash caused the Nissan to become disabled, and the suspect took off running.

Despite help from the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office canine unit and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office helicopter, the CHP said the suspect was not located.

The CHP said the suspect has been identified but has not released that information.