Search underway for man who went missing while swimming in Truckee River

A search is underway for a 19-year-old man who went missing in the Truckee River near the California and Nevada state line on Saturday, authorities said.

Search and rescue crews responded to the Floriston area, about 13 miles east of Truckee, around 3 p.m. for a report that the man went underwater and did not resurface while swimming.

Deputies said the man was visiting the river with friends and was not from the area.

A search continued through Sunday, but the man has not been found. Rescue efforts include K-9 teams, drones, helicopters, swift water rescue teams and ground searchers.

"The water temperature is approximately 44 degrees with snow melt runoff and heavy currents and is not safe to swim," the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.