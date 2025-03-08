Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle in Truckee, 1 other hospitalized

TRUCKEE – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Truckee Saturday evening, police said.

The collision happened around 6:10 p.m. at Donner Pass Road near Donner Lake boat launch.

Police said a man who was hit by a vehicle was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Another person who was also hit died at the scene, police said. Their identification has not been released at this time.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

The road was closed for an extended period of time.