EB I-80 traffic in Truckee being diverted after crash involving multiple big rigs

Traffic on I-80 is diverted due to a crash

TRUCKEE – Eastbound Interstate 80 traffic is being diverted due to multiple big rig crashes early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says multiple vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3 a.m. near the I-80 and Highway 89 junction in central Truckee. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was wet from the recent snow.

Only minor injuries were reported, officers say. However, CHP is warning that the crash will take some time to clear.

I-80 traffic is now being diverted onto Highway 89 south.

Chain controls also remain in effect from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow.