Watch CBS News
Local News

EB I-80 traffic in Truckee being diverted after crash involving multiple big rigs

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Traffic on I-80 is diverted due to a crash
Traffic on I-80 is diverted due to a crash 00:24

TRUCKEE – Eastbound Interstate 80 traffic is being diverted due to multiple big rig crashes early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says multiple vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3 a.m. near the I-80 and Highway 89 junction in central Truckee. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was wet from the recent snow.

Only minor injuries were reported, officers say. However, CHP is warning that the crash will take some time to clear.

‼️TRAFFIC ALERT ‼️ (03/15/23 3:45am) I-80 eastbound traffic is being diverted onto SR-89 South due to a multiple big...

Posted by CHP - Truckee on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

I-80 traffic is now being diverted onto Highway 89 south.

Chain controls also remain in effect from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 6:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.