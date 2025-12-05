Truckee businesses feeling the slow start to winter, hopeful for more snowfall

A slow start to Sierra snowfall is putting early-season pressure on Truckee businesses that rely on winter tourism, even as ski resorts race to open using man-made snow.

Truckee is usually buzzing by early December, with skiers and snowboarders filling hotels, restaurants, and shops. But this year, businesses say the warmer-than-normal start has kept crowds lighter and created uncertainty about when the winter rush will truly begin.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab reports a strange start to winter: 151% of median precipitation, but just 88% of median snowfall.

The mix of rain and light snow has left resorts like Northstar heavily dependent on snowmaking and left Truckee businesses in a holding pattern.

Inside Truckee shops, owners say the lack of snow hasn't halted business completely, but it has noticeably slowed foot traffic.

"I'm hopeful that once we get a little more snowfall, hopefully things will pick back up and make up for the loss," said Kristy Braun, owner of Mountain Arts Collective.

She says the holidays are normally a strong period, but rely on out-of-town visitors who come specifically for winter recreation.

Adventure and tour companies are also waiting for their season to begin.

"We're all anxious to get some snow, but we're ready to go," said Larry Hahn of Coldstream Adventures. "As soon as we get a foot and a half of snow, game's on."

Local hotels are feeling the hesitation, too. Visitors are booking closer to their travel dates than usual, watching the forecast before committing.

"Do we wish there was more snow? Of course," said JJ Morgan, managing partner at the Truckee Hotel. "But it can all change in one week and we'd be set up for the whole winter, so we just don't know yet."

Despite the slow start, business owners stressed they aren't discouraged. Many have lived through seasons where one strong storm flips the switch almost overnight.