5 years after Rocklin hit-and-run death, Trevor Swahn's family still searching for answers

Five years after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the street in Rocklin, his family is still searching for answers as the driver involved has never been located.

Trevor Swahn was crossing Sierra College Boulevard near Bass Pro Drive on February 4, 2021, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. That area had a bike lane, but no sidewalk or streetlights.

Rocklin police issued a statement to the public on Wednesday, urging anyone with information to come forward and reiterating that a $30,000 reward remains available to anyone who could help law enforcement officials secure an arrest and conviction.

"For five long years, the Swahn family has lived with unimaginable loss and unanswered questions about what happened to their loved one," Rocklin police said. "No family should have to endure this kind of pain without answers. They deserve justice. They deserve closure."

Rocklin Police Department

To this day, investigators are still working with limited information. There has been no description of a suspect vehicle or any significant advancements in the case.

In the days after the collision, Swahn's family confirmed he had a medical condition that caused him to walk with a limp. The family said Swahn was likely walking to or from a nearby shopping center when he was hit.

CBS News Sacramento spoke with Swahn's mother, Pam, in February 2025. She described her son as a kind soul who loved music and gardening and as someone who truly loved the universe around him.

'"Trevor had a great sense of humor. He would give me wonderful hugs. He told me he loved me and I loved him very much. He had the most beautiful blue eyes," Pam Swahn said then.