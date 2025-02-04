4 years after Trevor Swahn's fatal hit-and-run, family pleads for answers and an arrest

ROCKLIN — A Placer County family is sharing their plea for answers and an arrest years after a young man was killed crossing the street in Rocklin.

Tuesday marks four years since Trevor Swahn, 30, was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash along Sierra College Boulevard. To this day, no arrest of the driver responsible has been made.

"I really miss him, and I really wish he could be here to watch Riley grow up," Pam Swahn, Trevor's mother, said through tears.

Riley is Trevor's now-6-year-old niece who still asks about him all the time. The loss of a beloved uncle, brother and son shook the Swahn family. It is a wound that will not heal as the family is left with no closure.

Pam says her son was a kind soul, a lover of music and George Carlin, had a green thumb in the garden and truly just loved the universe around him.

"Trevor had a great sense of humor. He would give me wonderful hugs. He told me he loved me and I loved him very much. He had the most beautiful blue eyes," Pam said.

As Rocklin police continue to work the case, there is a $30,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

"You know, it's been four years so I don't know if we will ever have an answer," Pam said.

That night, Trevor was pronounced dead at the scene. Pam can't understand how the driver who hit Trevor could turn around to see what happened and then take off without offering any help.

The family is asking for closure and justice for Trevor.

"It's time for somebody to come forward and take responsibility. Or, if somebody knows, maybe they can come forward and tell the Rocklin Police Department what happened and who it is," Pam said.

Tips can be given anonymously to the Rocklin Police Department or Sacramento Valley Crimestoppers.