12 protesters arrested in Fairfield for blocking road near Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD – A dozen protesters were arrested Wednesday after police say they blocked a road leading to Travis Air Force Base.

The group reportedly intended to create a human blockade during the protest, Fairfield police say. Officers knew of this plan and police say they contacted the group to try and make sure that access to Travis AFB wouldn't be blocked.

Police say a total of 30 protesters showed up Wednesday morning and blocked the crosswalk at the intersection of Parker Road and Airbase Parkway.

Officers issued orders for the protesters to leave, but 12 people allegedly refused those orders.

Those 12 people were taken into custody, cited and then later released.

Police say the intersection was blocked for about 10 minutes while the arrests were being made.

The police department noted that no force was used by officers in the arrests and no injuries were reported.