Train, pickup truck collide in southern Sacramento County

By Taryn Brown

A Union Pacific train crashed into a loaded trailer attached to a pickup truck Friday afternoon in southern Sacramento County, officials said.

This incident occurred just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Desmond Road and Franklin Boulevard in Walnut Grove.

When Union Pacific investigated, they said they found that the truck's driver had left, abandoning a mangled trailer that was carrying a vehicle. As a result, details of injuries are unknown.

Officials said it is unknown how long the tracks will be closed. 

