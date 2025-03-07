Trader Joe's announces plans to open its first store in Tracy

City of Tracy to get its first Trader Joe's

City of Tracy to get its first Trader Joe's

City of Tracy to get its first Trader Joe's

TRACY – A fast-growing California city will soon be getting its first Trader Joe's grocery store.

Trader Joe's and Tracy city leaders announced Friday that a new store is being planned along Naglee Road, right in front of the West Valley Mall and just off of Interstate 205.

As city leaders noted, the new grocery store is among a slew of new openings.

"Often the talk of the town, this new addition represents not only a new shopping option for our residents, but also an exciting milestone for our community's continued growth and development," said Dan Arriola, Tracy's mayor, in a statement.

The new Trader Joe's will be filling in a former World Market location.

Previously, Tracy residents looking for a Trader Joe's would have to drive about a half hour to either Stockton or Modesto.

No opening date for the new Trader Joe's Tracy store has been announced just yet.