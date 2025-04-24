Group of suspects keep stealing Birkenstocks from Tracy shoe store, police say

TRACY – With help from the community, detectives were able to identify a group of suspected thieves who they say keep stealing Birkenstocks from a Tracy store.

The Tracy Police Department says the group hit the same shoe store on Naglee Road at least twice this month.

In both incidents, the suspects made off with their hands full of Birkenstock boxes.

🚨 WANTED: BIRKENSTOCK BANDITS 🚨 We need your help identifying this group of overachievers who’ve apparently made it... Posted by Tracy Police Department on Thursday, April 24, 2025

More than $3,000 in merchandise has been stolen in the incidents, police say.

In an update later Thursday afternoon, police said the four suspects have been identified. They have not been arrested yet, but police are urging them to turn themselves in.