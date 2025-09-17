Tracy man faces child exploitation, animal cruelty charges after community tip

A Tracy resident has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including possession of child sex abuse material and animal cruelty, following a community tip, police said Wednesday.

On September 10, 2025, detectives arrested Larry Gustafson, 65, at his home after serving several search warrants for electronic devices, the Tracy Police Department said.

During the investigation, detectives said they uncovered "evidence of egregious acts" involving both children and animals. Authorities also seized an assault weapon.

According to police, Gustafson is facing charges of possession of child sexual abuse material, willful cruelty to an animal, sexual contact with an animal and unlawful possession of an assault weapon.

Tracy police said the investigation remains active.