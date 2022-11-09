2 arrested in pair of Tracy gas station robberies

TRACY — Two arrests were made in connection to a pair of gas station robberies in Tracy, police said Tuesday.

The Tracy Police Department said Reynaldo Parsons, 31, and Bruce Nelson, 34, both from Southern California, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where they face charges of second-degree robbery and being felons in possession of a firearm.

The arrests occurred on October 30, the same day of the robberies.

Tracy police said the first occurred at a gas station on Valpico Road, The second occurred on Eleventh Street. Both incidents had similar suspect descriptions.

Later that evening, a Tracy police officer spotted an individual in all-black clothing, a face covering and gloves approaching a separate gas station on South Tracy Boulevard. This person matched the suspect descriptions from the two prior robberies, police said.

Once he spotted the officer, the individual attempted to flee to an awaiting vehicle nearby. Both were stopped by law enforcement a short while later.

The suspect in all-black clothing and the driver of the vehicle were identified as Parsons and Nelson, who both confirmed to be connected to the two robberies from earlier in the day, police said.

Inside the vehicle, investigators located stolen cash and a firearm related to the other incidents.