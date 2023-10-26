Toyota recalls 751,000 Highlanders for potentially loose front bumpers

Toyota is recalling about 751,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with the tabs that secure the vehicles' front lower bumper covers, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The recall covers certain Toyota Highlanders, including gas-electric hybrids, from the 2020 through 2023 model years.

The company said that the SUVs have resin front lower bumper covers that are secured with mounting tabs. If there's even a minor impact to the lower bumper cover assembly, the mounting tabs could detach, and parts of the assembly could fall into the road and become a hazard to drivers, the company said.

Dealers will inspect the bumper cover tabs for damage. If no damage is detected, dealers will install improved hardware to better secure the covers. If damage is found, dealers will replace the upper or lower bumper covers before adding the improved hardware.

Toyota says it will notify owners affected by the issue by late December. Owners can check for themselves if their Highlander is affected by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering their vehicle identification or license plate numbers, the company said.