The top stories from January 2023 in the Sacramento region

As 2023 comes to an end, we look back at the stories that defined the news landscape in the Sacramento region. Here are the top stories from January, as determined by page views and the CBS News Sacramento editorial team.

10. Sacramento neighborhoods shaken by series of coyote sightings

Some residents in Sacramento's Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods were shaken by a series of coyote sightings. Animal control officers met with neighbors and taught them techniques to scare away the unwanted animals.

9. Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks about turning 102 and her secret of longevity

On January 17, Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the candles on her 102nd birthday cake. Despite having celebrated triple-digit birthdays, Allen says she's never taken one year for granted.

8. Central Valley thunderstorm lead to tornado warnings

Wild weather in January brought not only heavy rain and snow but strong winds that spawned tornado warnings in the Central Valley.

7. California storms: State's largest reservoirs getting closer to historic averages



Major reservoirs around Northern California rose quickly due to the powerful and destructive storms that dumped record rainfall up and down the state. As of April 2023, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs were filled above their historical averages. This included Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.

6. Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it

It was a happy ending for an 8-week-old poppy dumped by its owner over the fence of a Stockton residence. But in the end, the dog hit the jackpot, going quickly from dumped to adored. He's now named "Oreo" by the family that found him.

5. Forbes names Sacramento best place to live in California

Forbes released an article listing Sacramento as the best place to live in California. The article considered the city size, crime rates, diversity, cost of living, and community amenities to determine the ranking. The magazine touted the city's friendly atmosphere, leisurely activities like the American river trails, and small businesses.

4. First Alert Weather: Series of storms hit Northern California

A series of atmospheric rivers, 12 in total, drenched Northern California, causing widespread flooding and damage. This article was just one of the many written about the storms.

3. You won't win: California Lottery warns players against buying tickets online

As Mega Millions jackpots climbed, interest in the lottery was higher than normal in 2023. The California Lottery warned players against buying tickets on the internet, saying that online services that sell the tickets weren't authorized to do so.

2. Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner that the county has no jurisdiction to repair

During the winter storms early in the year, two breaks formed along the Cosumnes River, flooding Highway 99 and Dillard Road in the Wilton area. The flooding led to dozens of water rescues as 20 cars were stranded and at least one car was swept away, killing a driver.

1. Bodycam footage of former Sacramento resident Tyre Nichols' violent arrest released by Memphis police



Officials in Memphis released police video from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man whose death led to second-degree murder charges against five officers, who were fired over the incident. Nichols, who was raised in Sacramento, died three days after what his family and authorities described as a brutal encounter that stemmed from a traffic stop.

