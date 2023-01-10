Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through

SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings.

Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.

BREAKING: Severe Thunderstorm Warning capable of producing destructive winds in excess of 70 mph moving through Sacramento now. Storms are moving NE toward Roseville. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building, away from windows. pic.twitter.com/yqxTr6sNfB — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) January 10, 2023

The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.

BREAKING: TORNADO WARNING located near Farmington, or 12 miles east of Stockton, moving northeast at 50 mph. Lowest level of home, away from building, as many wall between you and outside as possible. pic.twitter.com/4ntDlcZ2hP — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) January 10, 2023

BREAKING: Second tornado warning issued near Modesto through 4:15 am pic.twitter.com/bqul3kgGgx — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) January 10, 2023

TORNADO WARNING: Watching more circulations tightening up north of the active tornado warnings. pic.twitter.com/INgH0I7Ntu — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) January 10, 2023

Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds.

All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m.