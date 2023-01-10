Watch CBS News
Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings.

Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.

The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.

Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds. 

All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m. 

First published on January 10, 2023 / 7:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

