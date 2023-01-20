Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it

STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard.

The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup.

"Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza.

Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza knew something was off, as he didn't have a puppy and all his dogs stay inside or in the backyard.

"He was really hungry. He's doing way better now," Meza said.

The dog hit the jackpot, going quickly from dumped to adored. He's now named "Oreo" by Meza's daughter who fell in love with the sweet pup. The dog found a forever home in the family that found him.

"Overall, I'm just happy they dumped him at my house. This is the right house to do that," said Meza.

It's something that seems to be happening often. Earlier this month, a man was arrested after being caught on camera throwing his own dog over a fence at a cell phone tower in Riverside, California.

"If you see somebody dumping a dog, report it. It is against the law to do that," said Ashley Kluza with the Stockton Animal Shelter.

Kluza said they're seeing an increase in people abandoning animals recently. Some of it has to do with storm-related issues as pets are escaping yards and fences and not reuniting with their familes, but also things like inflation and high cost of living factor into why some people are choosing to get rid of their pets.

"Everything has increased. The cost of pet food has increased, the cost of veterinary care," Kluza said. "Our biggest goal along with a lot of rescues is owner retention. What can we do to help offset some of that?"

She said if you're struggling to keep your pet, reach out and ask for help before dumping an animal because not every discarded dog will be as lucky as Oreo.

"I think the people that dumped him, they actually did him a favor," said Meza.

The Stockton Animal Shelter is nearing capacity, which means they are unable to accept owner surrenders. Still, they are trying to help struggling pet owners keep their animals. They offer a free pet food pantry, low-cost vaccines, free microchips, and can help pet owners get access to low-cost vet care.

For those wanting to help the overwhelmed shelter, fostering pets and making donations is the best way to get involved.